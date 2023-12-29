iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.21

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 208797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

