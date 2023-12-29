iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.51

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 10332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
