iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.51

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 10332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

