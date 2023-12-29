iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.46

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 1630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,712,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 178,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

