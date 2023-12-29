iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.46

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 1630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
