iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.35

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 20518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.
iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $767.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.
iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
