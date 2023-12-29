iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.35

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 20518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $767.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,997,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.