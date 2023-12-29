iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

