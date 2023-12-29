Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average is $159.60. The company has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

