Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

