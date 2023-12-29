Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Apple comprises 3.1% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.41. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

