Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 383 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

