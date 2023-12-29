Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1,828.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2,433.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 415,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 398,823 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.