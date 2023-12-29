Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $131.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

