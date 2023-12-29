LMG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 174,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

