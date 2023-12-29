LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

