MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.39

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 11387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 195.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.