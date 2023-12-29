Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.38

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 14105853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 5.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

