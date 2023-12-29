MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $296.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.85. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.