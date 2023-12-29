Martin Capital Advisors LLP Buys 615 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

