McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.