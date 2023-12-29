Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

