Meredith Wealth Planning Acquires 3,224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,227,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $588,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $3,428,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

