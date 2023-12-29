Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 9.7% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $375.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.47 and a 200-day moving average of $342.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.