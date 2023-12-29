Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $375.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.65. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

