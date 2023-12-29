MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,864 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

