Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

