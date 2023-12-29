Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

