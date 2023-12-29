News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,637,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 292,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of News by 2,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,248 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

