nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2,003.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.