Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,054,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

