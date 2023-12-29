Paladin Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

