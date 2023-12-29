Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

