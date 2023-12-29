Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $308.00

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 308 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 308 ($3.91), with a volume of 58379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.90).

Pantheon International Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,831.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.17.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

