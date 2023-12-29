Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 430 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

