Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.16 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $100.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

