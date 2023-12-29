PFW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.60. The firm has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
