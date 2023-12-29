Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of PLUR stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Pluri has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 10,693.31% and a negative return on equity of 150.51%.
Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.
