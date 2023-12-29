RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $807,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 123.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 140.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $229,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $286.15 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,751,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,751,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

