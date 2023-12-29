Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.0 %

RRX stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -830.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.25. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.