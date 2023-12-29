Rempart Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $170.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

