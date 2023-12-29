ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.68

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 26454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,897,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 335,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,653,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,962,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.