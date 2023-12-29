Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,008,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

