Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Trading Down 11.1%

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 101,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 220,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

Resolute Resources Company Profile

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

