Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,967,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $375.28 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.47 and its 200-day moving average is $342.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.