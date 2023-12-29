Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 65,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

