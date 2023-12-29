Rothschild Investment LLC IL Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

