RVW Wealth LLC Sells 248 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.41. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

