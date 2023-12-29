Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $13.11 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $375.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

