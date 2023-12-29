Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.