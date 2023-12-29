Sage Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 882 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.34.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $375.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.47 and its 200-day moving average is $342.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

