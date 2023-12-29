Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

