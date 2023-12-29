Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.05

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 12368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Semrush Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other Semrush news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 6,163 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $48,626.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 61,364 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $719,799.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,092,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,535.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 6,163 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $48,626.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,800 shares in the company, valued at $613,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,001,806 shares of company stock worth $10,380,961. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

